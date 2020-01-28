DT Investment Partners LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Natixis acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,716,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,998,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 703,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 108,274 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 92,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of PFG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,935. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

