DT Investment Partners LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $213,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,936.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 69,949 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after buying an additional 451,296 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,222. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

