DT Investment Partners LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,416. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

