DT Investment Partners LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 0.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 313.3% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $116.22. 1,928,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,468. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

