DT Investment Partners LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2,814.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.90 and a 200 day moving average of $185.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.38 and a twelve month high of $203.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.