DT Investment Partners LLC Has $73.41 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $73,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after acquiring an additional 103,776 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $205.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,585. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.58 and a 200 day moving average of $196.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $179.92 and a twelve month high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

