DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 325.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Honeywell International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.02. 928,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The company has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.87 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

