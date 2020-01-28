DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $581,574.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,501,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,393 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. 313,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

