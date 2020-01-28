DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 273.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118,007 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 70,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,742. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average is $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

