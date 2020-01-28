DT Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.35 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 17,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.60. The company had a trading volume of 900,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,762,061. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

