DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. 3,788,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,121,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

