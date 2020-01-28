DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.43. 374,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,805,388. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

