DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,571 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after acquiring an additional 644,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in AbbVie by 16.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,177,000 after acquiring an additional 434,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

ABBV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 321,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.67. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

