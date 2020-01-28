DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,344 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Hershey by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 121,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hershey by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 431,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 87,049 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Hershey by 74.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Hershey by 164.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,208. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

