DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $155.38. 2,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,018. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $162.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

