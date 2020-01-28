DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,351,000 after purchasing an additional 215,695 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,084,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.83. 186,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,003. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

