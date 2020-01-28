DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,067,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 111,805 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,938,000 after buying an additional 110,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 394,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,596,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $235.99. 26,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $158.73 and a one year high of $244.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

