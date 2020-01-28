DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 241,845 Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,000. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Chemours as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 479.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 423.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.55. Chemours Co has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

