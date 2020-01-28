DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 49,677 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $17,686,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 916,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,798,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,909,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,388 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $85.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

