DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 505,309 Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,937,000. Corteva makes up about 1.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Corteva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 101.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn bought 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277 in the last ninety days.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

