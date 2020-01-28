DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 53,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,260. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

