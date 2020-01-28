DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

