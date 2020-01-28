DT Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.29. The company had a trading volume of 516,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,803. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $133.76 and a 12-month high of $179.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

