DT Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.95. 188,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.