DT Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 190,451 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,385,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.1% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $12,650,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,280 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 178,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,536. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

