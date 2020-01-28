Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Sells $21,052.47 in Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 219 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $21,052.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven K. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Steven K. Young sold 233 shares of Duke Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $20,970.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Steven K. Young sold 240 shares of Duke Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $20,995.20.

DUK traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,716. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

