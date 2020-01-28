Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,777,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,804 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.79% of Duke Energy worth $526,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Duke Energy by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 18,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average is $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.