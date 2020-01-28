Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.22. 109,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

