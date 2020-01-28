Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 170,261 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,261 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $523,079,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,208,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,784,000 after acquiring an additional 485,630 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $301.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.