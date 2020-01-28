Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 26,916 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,916 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith accounts for 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.29% of A. O. Smith worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after buying an additional 1,760,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14,348.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 554,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,956,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.87.

NYSE AOS opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

