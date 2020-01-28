Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 55,410 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Comcast by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,450,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $399,548,000 after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 20.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.5% in the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 98,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

