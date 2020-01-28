Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 15,544 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,687 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

