Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.14% of IDEX worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after acquiring an additional 581,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 461,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 192,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1,531.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEX news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $169.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $176.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average is $164.99. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

