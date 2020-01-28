Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,908 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Euronet Worldwide worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. DA Davidson upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Shares of EEFT opened at $162.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.80 and a 1-year high of $171.25.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

