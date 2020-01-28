Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $205.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.86. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

