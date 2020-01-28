Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,235,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $6,823,964. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $201.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

