Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Msci worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Msci by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Msci by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.78.

Shares of MSCI traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.55. The stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,449. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $160.02 and a 52 week high of $283.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.58 and a 200 day moving average of $242.44. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The business had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Msci news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

