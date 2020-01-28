Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $18.53 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

DHR opened at $161.20 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $164.54. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.71 and a 200-day moving average of $144.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.