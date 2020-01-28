Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $21.12 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 11,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,215,000 after acquiring an additional 490,818 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,883,000 after acquiring an additional 454,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

NYSE:UNP opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.48. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

