Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $64.44 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,433.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,393.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,269.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 price target (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

