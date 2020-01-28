Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $28,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,866,000 after buying an additional 451,066 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,077,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

