Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,310 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $316.60 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.02. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

