Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in CSX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

