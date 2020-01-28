Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $14,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at about $6,126,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 191.7% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $961,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,039 shares of company stock worth $37,054,405. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.81 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

