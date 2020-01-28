Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 6,129 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

