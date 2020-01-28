Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $22,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Anthem by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,236,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,964,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Anthem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,431,000 after acquiring an additional 142,246 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,033,000 after acquiring an additional 219,977 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM opened at $283.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.98 and its 200-day moving average is $278.59. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

