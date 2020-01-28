Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $309.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

