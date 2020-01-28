Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,122 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,331 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 69,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

