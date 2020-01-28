Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,096 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,140 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,459,000 after buying an additional 759,435 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $199,736,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after buying an additional 574,327 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $297.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $240.63 and a twelve month high of $305.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

