Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 15,201 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.62.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,499,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.20. 271,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.91 and its 200-day moving average is $195.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

